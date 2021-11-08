AIG Life makes mental health-focused changes to protection underwriting

The provider stated that the changes, which go "above and beyond the ABI Mental Health Standards being introduced this year," will allow people who have suffered from ill mental health conditions to receive standard protection rates, including income protection.

AIG Life claimed that the changes to its processes will result in nine in 10 customers declaring a common mental health condition receiving an immediate decision.

As part of the changes, automatic ratings or exclusions will not be applied for seeking treatment or receiving counselling, even if it is ongoing, as the insurer will instead "focus on the symptoms and the impact of these."

Meanwhile, underwriting terms have also been improved for customers who declare historic suicide attempts, suicidal thoughts or self-harm, and are treated differently depending on the situation, while a new approach towards historic and resolved severe mental health issues has also been introduced.

AIG Life has also altered the language used within its underwriting and applications, to be more "customer-friendly" and "easier to understand" having worked with psychologists at global telehealth provider Teladoc Health.

There are now two questions relating to mental health: The first asks about severe mental health which might have required a hospital stay, the second question is about general mental health conditions.

In situations where AIG can't give an instant decision as a result of the underwriting questions asked, they will ask the customer to explain their mental health condition in their own words, to reflect the individual experiences of mental health.

AIG Life's underwriting letters have also been reviewed, to explain the underwriting decision a customer has received, what AIG has looked at, where applicants can get more information and who they can speak to find out more.

Helen Croft, head of underwriting strategy at AIG Life, said: "Mental health issues are the most common medical conditions people tell us about on insurance applications so our questions, language and the decisions we make should fairly match what people experience today.

"The changes we've made will make it easier for people with mental health conditions, currently or in the past, to get the insurance they need, and will hopefully improve consumer trust in insurers too."