Health Assured joins GRiD
EAP and wellbeing provider is newest member of group risk trade body
Steve Bridger: Simplifying protection for SMEs
Aviva's MD of group protection discusses the current complexity for SME employers when choosing life insurance for their workforce
BDHL named as newest member of GRiD
Health and wellbeing intermediary joins group risk industry body
Independent adviser firm Barnett Waddingham joins GRiD
1,000-strong consultancy signs up to group risk trade body
The great IP vs mental health impasse
With Mental Health Awareness Week upon us, Suzanne Clarkson explores what the individual IP market can learn from their group counterparts when it comes to supporting people with mental health issues...