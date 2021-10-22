Aviva extends pledge to refund PMI claims difference to end of 2022

First announced in May last year, Aviva pledged to promise to return any difference to policyholders should PMI claims be lower than planned over the duration of the pandemic due to the restricted availability of private medical treatment.

The insurer stated that at the time of the initial pledge it expected delays to be delayed rather than cancelled, with the period of lower claims to be "broadly offset" by a subsequent period of higher claims and the overall affected period expected between 2020 and 2021.

As a result of the length of the ongoing pandemic and lockdowns, Aviva said it will take it longer than initially expected to fully process claims made during the pandemic and is extending the pledge to the end of next year.

In addition, Aviva is also increasing payments by 20% due to the delay to its pledge, with payments expected to be made by the end of 2023.

All consumer and SME PMI customers in the UK who paid for cover over the period 1 March 2020 to 31 March 2021 will be eligible for the pledge even if they no longer hold a policy with Aviva, although the insurer stated that large corporate clients will have decisions one a case-by-case basis due to the "complex nature" of its corporate health products.

Steve Bridger, managing director of health at Aviva, commented: "We have seen the availability of private treatment begin to return to pre-pandemic levels and all benefits on our PMI policies are available for customers who need to make a claim.

"We're anticipating that any treatment that has been delayed due to the pandemic can now start to take place and the extension of the timeframe for our assessment of our claims experience takes this into account.

"We remain committed to our Covid-19 pledge and returning any difference in claims costs to our customers. Equally we are committed to ensuring that we continue to keep private medical insurance premiums affordable and sustainable for our customers whilst delivering quality healthcare and clinical outcomes."