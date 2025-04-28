Steve Bridger to join Aviva GI

Provider, Aviva, has announced that Steve Bridger will be appointed its chief claims officer, UK&I general insurance with immediate effect.
Bridger leaves the role of managing director of Aviva's health business, he will replace Waseem Malik, who has left Aviva. In his 22-year career with Aviva, Bridger has held senior roles across the protection business as well as senior customer roles. Prior to joining Aviva Bridger held roles at Unum and Zurich. Matt McGill will replace Bridger as managing director of Aviva health. McGill has held senior roles in IT, wealth and retirement. Prior to taking the Aviva health role, McGill led Aviva's workplace savings business and the equity release business. Both appointments ar...
