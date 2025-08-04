Aviva updates MyHealthCounts

Helping consumers understand their health

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Provider, Aviva, has updated its MyHealthCounts benefit to help customers better understand their health.

The benefit is available to Healthier Solutions customers, with the updates encouraging customers to complete a series of health-focused actions, including risk assessments, syncing fitness apps and tracking progress in order to earn up to 15% off renewal premiums. Added functionality is available to policies starting or renewing from 14 July, 2025. Lisa Bartlett, head of health propositions. Aviva UK Health, said: "We know that when people are supported in understanding and improving their health, they're more likely to take positive action." The updates include: expanded health r...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

WTW partners with Klarity

HFMC Wealth joins GRiD

More on Insurer

Aviva updates MyHealthCounts
Insurer

Aviva updates MyHealthCounts

Helping consumers understand their health

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 04 August 2025 • 1 min read
AXA sees 9% growth in life premiums
Insurer

AXA sees 9% growth in life premiums

Hits €19.1bn in H1 2025

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 01 August 2025 • 2 min read
Young adults looking beyond the pay out: Vitality
Individual Protection

Young adults looking beyond the pay out: Vitality

Younger generations want cover

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 01 August 2025 • 2 min read