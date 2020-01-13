Square Health joins GRiD

Health services provider becomes newest member of Group Risk Development (GRiD)

The move reflects the trend towards embedded services becoming increasingly integral to group risk products, the trade body said.

Steve Casey, marketing director of Square Health said: ‘It's important that we're part of the debate on how added-value services are shaped, positioned and offered, and GRiD provides us with that platform. GRiD's first-class reputation in promoting group risk to employers, the industry and government is a key reason for us joining and we're looking forward to working together.'

Members of GRiD receive access to consultation responses, networking events, pan-industry research, training and more.

Steve Bridger, chairman of GRiD said: ‘The bigger we are, the stronger we are, and we very much welcome the voices of all those working in our industry. We offer a warm welcome to Square Health and look forward to getting to know them better at our first members' event at the end of January.'