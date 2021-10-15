Fran Bruce appointed as Aviva's new MD of protection

As of 1 November

John Brazier
Fran Bruce appointed as Aviva's new MD of protection

Fran Bruce will take over the role of manging director of Aviva's protection businesses at the start of November.

Bruce, who has been with Aviva for the past 18 years and currently occupies the role of managing director of Existing Customer Management, will lead the protection business for both individual and group following Rob Barker's move to Aviva's savings and retirement business in April this year.

Steve Bridger, who led the protection business since then will now revert to his role as managing director of Aviva's health division, while Kathryn Stringer, who was managing director of group protection will now be director of existing platforms in the Aviva savings and retirement business. Both Bruce and Bridger will report to Doug Brown, UK and Life Ireland chief executive at Aviva.  

Bruce has overseen Aviva's book of legacy business since 2017 and was previously in the insurer's UK Savings & Retirement business, responsible for developing the business strategy and detailed execution plan.

Prior to this, Bruce held a number of roles across Aviva's investments, with-profits and technical accounting operations, as well as leading the FP&A function through the Friends Life integration.

Speaking to COVER, Bruce said that initially her focus for Aviva's protection business will be broadening its customer and distribution reach - such as the SME market within group protection and direct distribution for individual protection - digital capabilities incorporating data, automation and analytics, and proposition innovation.

"Propositionally, the market is quite stable and similar, everyone has broadly the same propositions, so how do we continue to push the boundaries in this space and innovate - our DigiCare+ offering is one of those examples, but it quickly gets replicated in market. The question is how do you keep innovating and making our products relevant and customer-centric," she said.

