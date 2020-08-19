Verlingue Employee Benefits joins GRiD

Growing consultancy Verlingue set to benefit from GRiD’s hive mind

Verlingue Employee Benefits has joined group risk industry body GRiD as they grow their group risk team and continue to strengthen their group risk proposition for existing and prospective clients.

Membership will give Verlingue access to specialist industry experts, latest regulatory updates, and a forum to discuss technical issues such as underwriting, trusts, excepted terms and claims. The company will make use of GRiD's Training Academy to upskill colleagues and introduce new recruits to group risk. And the employer research will be a vital resource for benchmarking and following trends in the industry.

Sarah Lane, broking and project manager for Verlingue Employee Benefits, said: "Group risk is becoming increasingly important to our overall employee benefits proposition, and as we grow in this market, having access to the leaders in the industry is going to be very valuable."

Mark Pugh, head of Verlingue Employee Benefits, said: "Group risk advice is a fundamental part of our full-service employee benefits consultancy. Providing our team with access to the latest and most relevant technical information is critical in ensuring our clients receive advice that is robust, up to date and proactive. We're excited to be joining GRiD and are looking forward to playing an active role with the leading industry body."

Steve Bridger, chair of GRiD, said: "As with many companies in the employee benefits industry, this has been an incredibly busy time for us in group risk. As we respond and adapt to the pandemic, GRiD has been a great resource to our members, and we look forward to welcoming Verlingue to the organisation."