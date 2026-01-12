53% of Brits make mistakes at work due to stress

Research by workplace health specialist, Astutis, has shown that stress at work is leading to increased costs for employers and more mistakes by employees.
The research showed that 53% of Brits make mistakes due to stress and 25% have called in sick at least once due to stress. Of the 553 surveyed, 29% had missed deadlines due to stress and 33% had clashed with someone at work due to stress. Steve Terry, managing director, Astutis, said: "These numbers portray a widespread, workplace culture where employees may feel unsafe to raise stress-related concerns, preferring to suffer in silence." Research by AXA Health showed that 33% of young workers, those aged between 16-24, believed they may need to retire early due to health concerns, w...
