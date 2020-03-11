Steve Bridger appointed MD of Aviva UK health business
Reporting to Rob Barker
Previously managing director for group protection, he has been with Aviva for 17 years
Steve Bridger has been appointed as managing director of Aviva's UK health business.
Previously managing director for group protection, Bridger has been with Aviva for 17 years and in his new role will report to Rob Barker, managing director for health and protection.
Aviva said his successor as managing director for group protection will be confirmed in due course, with Bridger overseeing this area of the business in the interim."
Steve Bridger has also been the chair of trade body Group Risk Development (GRiD) since February 2018.
