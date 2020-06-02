Kathryn Stringer appointed Aviva group protection MD

Kathryn Stringer has been appointed as managing director of group protection at Aviva

Previously director of intermediary digital for Aviva, Ms Stringer has been with the life and health insurer for 25 years and will report to its managing director, health and protection, Rob Barker.

She takes over from Steve Bridger, who was appointed managing director of Aviva's UK health business in March 2020.

Bridger, who has also been the chair of trade body Group Risk Development (GRiD) since February 2018, had been overseeing the role during the interim period.