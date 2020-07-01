social care
Govt. needs to spend £8bn on social care 'immediately'
Finds House of Lords Select Committee
ONS: One in four Brits will be aged over 65 by 2050
Old age dependency ratio ‘outdated’
MP Damian Green proposes pension-inspired social care overhaul
£2.5bn funding gap
Govt misses fifth social care paper deadline
25 months since stated intention to publish
Govt floats auto-enrolment funding approach to social care
Proposals to be outlined in upcoming green paper
MPs call for non-profit insurance 'premium' to fund social care
Housing, Communities and Local Government and Health and Social Care Committees' joint report suggests 'Social Care Premium' as a sustainable funding solution