Speaking in the House of Commons today (17 November), the Chancellor confirmed that support will become targeted and specific to those in the UK struggling to meet the rising cost of electricity and gas bills.

The overall package of energy bill support will be extended to March 2024, capped at £3,000 from the current level of £2,500 - meaning more households are likely to face higher monthly energy bills.

Under the targeted support package, people on means-tested benefits will receive additional payments of £900, pensioners will receive £300 and people on disability benefits will receive £150 towards energy costs.

"The government has taken unprecedented steps to help households deal with rising living costs and the energy crisis in 2022-23," the full statement detailed.

"The level of spending seen this year, if sustained over time, would add further upward pressures on inflation and interest rates and risk excessively burdening future generations with higher debt.

"The Autumn Statement sets out steps to taper the support next year and make it more targeted to those who most need it, while also raising more through levies on energy producers."

In mid-October, Hunt announced that the government would curtail the original proposal put forward under former PM Liz Truss' 44-day leadership.

The impact of the cost of living crisis, largely driven by rising energy bills, has been well documented by several protection and health insurance market participants, such as LifeSearch's Health, Wealth & Happiness Index, and Unum.

Meanwhile, research from industry body Group Risk Development (GRiD) found that the cost of living crisis is having a demonstrable effect on employees, with 100% and 91% of surveyed employers expressing concern over the impact on staff mental health and financial wellbeing respectively.

Under original proposals announced by Truss in September, government support would run for two years to help support vulnerable people struggling to cope with rising energy bills alongside other cost of living increases.

However, following the economic downturn caused by October's ‘Mini Budget', one of Hunt's first acts as Chancellor was to reverse the majority of decisions of the fiscal package, although the abolition of the Health & Social Care Levy will still go ahead.

Elsewhere in the Autumn Budget, Hunt announced a rise in windfall tax on energy firms from 25% to 35% from January next year, albeit on a temporary basis until March 2028, while also announcing a two-year delay to planned social care reforms.

Alongside this, the Chancellor confirmed funding packages of £3.3 billion for the NHS in 2023-24 and a further £3.3bn in 2024-25, with £2.8bn and £4.7bn also earmarked for the social care sector in the same time periods.

On the subject of Universal Credit (UC), Hunt confirmed a move to get 600,000 more people to meet with work coaches, so "they can get the support they need to increase their work hours or earnings," despite 41% of people on UC already being in employment according to government statistics.

Hunt also urged the NHS to "tackle waste and inefficiency" alongside other areas of public services.

"We want Scandinavian quality alongside Singaporean efficiency - both better outcomes for citizens and better value for taxpayers", he told the Commons.

"That doesn't mean asking people on the frontline to work harder, but rather asking challenging questions on how to reform all public services for the better."