Public confusion rife on social care reform and spending cap

Research carried out on behalf of retirement specialist Just Group among 2,000 UK adults found that two in five respondents, representing around 22 million people, did not understand the reforms, particularly around the social care cost cap.

Meanwhile, two thirds (66%) of people surveyed could not currently identify the level at which the proposed cap on social care spending - the limit at which Local Authorities will meet costs incurred - which is set at £86,000.

Initially announced In September last year, the proposed reforms will see a total of around £1 billion spent on improving social care house, technologies, training and services provision over the next 10 years.

The reform is due to come into place in April next year and will be funded by the Government's Health & Social Care Levy.

The amended proposed cap on social care spending initially passed a vote in the House of Commons in late November, but suffered defeat in the House of Lords earlier this month.

According to Just Group's findings, over four in five (81%) people were unaware that they would be required to pay over the £86,000 figure once daily living costs and excess Local Authority fees were included.

Commenting on the research findings, Stephen Lowe, group communications director at Just Group, said it was "worrying" that despite the fundamental details of the reform had "left the vast majority of people with completely the wrong end of the stick."

"The sooner the government makes crystal clear to people the financial responsibilities they will still bear, the sooner people can start planning. Confusion is rife and the government has a duty to address this," Lowe commented.

The research also found that, as a result of the reforms, some respondents believed that forward financial planning was no longer necessary for them, with 19% stating that the social care reform made financial planning redundant should they need care.

Meanwhile, over one third (38%) said that they would "actively" put financial planning in place for the possibility they required care.

"Care costs are just one part of a complex equation, and people need to grapple with other factors like the benefit system, whether their home might be included in any means test, whether they could qualify for NHS Continuing Healthcare Funding or might they need to call on family to provide some care," Lowe said.

"It's easy for people to put future care costs in the ‘too difficult' box and then arrive at the point of needing care completely unprepared. The government needs to ramp up its publicity and information campaigns so people have the best chance to plan. Simply announcing plans and waltzing off to leave people to work it out for themselves is no help to anyone."

Separate research carried out by AJ Bell earlier this year found that just under four in five UK adults viewed the social care forms negatively, with only 5% of respondents "very positive" about the proposed changes.