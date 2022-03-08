Social care cap amendment defeated in House of Lords

Announced in early September, the social care funding reform package, due to be implemented in October 2023, was announced to make sure people with assets of £20,000 or lower would have their care costs fully covered by the government. The planned changes have been widely criticised because they could disproportionately affect less wealthy pensioners.

The government initially wanted to cap lifetime social care costs at £86,000, the equivalent of around three years of care while people with assets between £20,000 and £100,000 will be expected to contribute to the cost of care but will also be eligible for means-tested state support to cover some of the costs. In November 2021 it altered its plans to state that any care that has been funded through the means-tested system would not count towards the cap.

The cross-party amendment to delete the part of legislation focused on the cap on care costs for charging purposes passed 198-158 in the Lords on Monday (7 March).

A report from Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) and Health Foundation released in February found that the change in policy would disproportionately affect those with more modest levels of assets and wealth, including those living in the North East, Yorkshire and the Midlands.

In November, the Health and Care Bill won a vote in the House of Commons where it will return for a final vote by MPs. Once there, "this rebellion will likely be short-lived", said Shaun Moore, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter.

"Once the Health and Care Bill goes back to the Commons, it is very likely MPs will seek to overturn this decision, though some MPs will put up a fight," said Moore. "There is a relatively large population of Conservative MPs against the cap on social care costs, which meant the vote only just went through in November 2021, so the government's whipping operation will be in full force to get it through again."

Liberal Democrat Baroness Brinton said during the debate: "It was not widely consulted on, and is a deeply unfair element of the government's proposals for the new social care payments arrangements. Far from fixing the ongoing crisis in social care 'once and for all', which the Prime Minister said from the steps of No. 10 Downing Street in 2019 he would do, these divisive plans will not stop people needing to sell their homes to pay for care and are a breach of the government's promise in that election.

"It is very important that the Commons have the time to discuss the consequences of the detail of removing that cap now that the announcement has been better understood, especially by the professionals, including the think tanks, who are very concerned about it."