Government announces adult social care reform

Concerns over timeline for recommendations

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

The UK Government has announced an independent commission to reform the adult social care system in England, although it has sparked concerns around the timescale for its long-term recommendations.

The reform follows warnings from Ministers that older people could be left without vital help and that the NHS risks being overwhelmed unless the system is fixed. The commission will be led by Louise Casey, Baroness Casey of Blackstock, who will be responsible for setting out plans for a new national care service - as per Labour's election manifesto pledge - based on a cross-party consensus. Hugh Alderwick, director of policy, The Health Foundation, said: "The adult social care system in England desperately needs reform after decades of political neglect and underfunding. So the gover...

