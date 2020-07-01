SMEs

Workplace health: All in it together
Employers should encourage staff to take more responsibility for their health and wellbeing to ensure they are fit to enjoy retirement, and able to work for as long as they like, writes AXA PPP's Nick Jeal.

AXA PPP introduces Chinese herbal medicine cover
AXA PPP International has added Chinese herbal medicine to out-patient cover on new and existing individual and small business members of its Standard, Comprehensive and Prestige international health plans.

