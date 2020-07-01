SMEs
Advisers 'crucial' to selling SME business protection
According to State of the Nation research
MetLife enhances group life proposition for SMEs
To tackle stress
Bupa Arabia launches SME health insurance product
‘First of its kind’
Losing key person would wipe out one in four SMEs - L&G
According to State of Nation’s SMEs report
More than 500,000 SME owners 'have not had a holiday since 2014'
Simply Business research suggests
Vikki Jefferies: The 'be-your-own-boss bug'
People young and old are starting their own businesses, and many are faced with the first ever time they've had to consider their protection needs
The SME gap is the biggest challenge for employee benefits
Flexible and voluntary benefits within small-to-medium enterprises offer most effective solution for closing employment benefit gap, MetLife UK research finds.
Mental Health Awareness Week: Mind's Emma Mamo confirmed for COVER wellbeing webinar
COVER magazine is hosting a live webinar titled Improving health and wellbeing in the workplace in association with Bupa on the 10th of May 2017.
Health Insurance Group launches ViaNabo employee benefits portal
The Health Insurance Group has launched the ViaNabo portal to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of 20 to 500 staff manage their employee benefits while promoting health and wellbeing.
Workplace health: All in it together
Employers should encourage staff to take more responsibility for their health and wellbeing to ensure they are fit to enjoy retirement, and able to work for as long as they like, writes AXA PPP's Nick Jeal.
Adviser Clinic: AXA PPP: How do advisers feel about PMI at the moment?
Gavin Shay, head of partnership development at AXA PPP healthcare, looks at how advisers feel about the current state of the PMI market.
AXA PPP expands Pan Africa Plan
AXA PPP's Pan Africa Pan for individuals and SMEs is now available throughout Africa, having initially been introduced in Kenya and Tanzania.
Adviser clinic: AXA PPP's top health and wellbeing concerns for people and businesses
Nick Jeal, head of corporate marketing at AXA PPP healthcare gives a snapshot of health and wellbeing concerns for people and businesses in this informative presentation filmed at a recent COVER adviser clinic.
Most new SMEs not getting professional advice
SMEs are nearly three times as likely to ask friends or family for advice when setting up their business than consult a financial adviser, research from Aviva has found.
Lutine and BHSF announce platform partnership
Lutine is to launch a ‘Lutine Lifestyles' online employee benefits platform at the beginning of April in partnership with not for profit health insurer BHSF.
AXA PPP introduces Chinese herbal medicine cover
AXA PPP International has added Chinese herbal medicine to out-patient cover on new and existing individual and small business members of its Standard, Comprehensive and Prestige international health plans.
SME bosses reveal struggles with absence management
UK SME bosses have revealed their lack of trust in employees and struggles with absence levels, new research has found.
PMI sector urged to pool flex risk for SMEs
Private medical insurers should look at ‘pooling' their SME flex risk, according to Jelf Employee Benefits.
SMEs should question adviser's advice - Premier
Companies are not doing enough to question advisers on how exactly they meet requirements for appropriate and cost-effective advice, a benefits and actuarial firm has claimed.
Majority of SMEs lack protection for key workers
The majority of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) have no key worker protection in place, despite death of a business owner emerging as the most disruptive potential scenario a business can face.
Thinking of entering group protection? What to consider
Paul Avis discusses the benefits and pitfalls for advisers considering the group protection sector.
Business protection - Be a business bulwark
Business protection is one of the largest untapped markets in desperate need of financial advice. Clare Harrop issues a call to arms
Group Income Protection: Time to rock the boat?
With many legislative changes in the works, the group risk market is hesitant at present. Owain Thomas examines the bigger picture of what is to come for group income protection.
Interview - Fergus Craig
Axa PPP's Fergus Craig has a keen eye on PMI. Paul Robertson asks him how the market is improving.