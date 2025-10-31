Long-term finances impact productivity: PIB Employee Benefits

71% of employees want more control over benefits

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

PIB Employee Benefits has released employee research showing the importance of benefits in its Mind the Gap survey, in collaboration with YouGov.

The research, which surveyed 1,000 UK employees, showed that 71% of respondents would like more control over their benefits at work. It also showed the importance of employee benefits, 82% of those asked said benefits were an important factor when deciding to accept a job offer. Other important factors when evaluating job offers included salary (96%) and flexible working hours (83%). Whilst benefits are important, employees in the survey showed that getting it right is still important. Of those asked, 26% said they were dissatisfied with the benefits provided, compared to 20% in 20...

