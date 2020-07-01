SimplyBiz
SimplyBiz partners with Caspian Insurance
'Save time and build revenue'
SimplyBiz joins forces with iPipeline
Quote and apply service
SimplyBiz bolsters SM&CR support ahead of December deadline
Workshops starting 25 June
SimplyBiz acquires Defaqto for £74m
'Will remain an independent business'
Guardian FS tweaks systems following adviser pilot
'Adjustments' made following feedback from distribution partners ahead of launch next week
SimplyBiz partners with Guardian Financial Services
Protection firm recently raised £180m
Guardian FS picks L&C, Paradigm, Sesame Bankhall and SimplyBiz for pilot
Four protection distributors with 60 adviser firms join 'test and learn' process before full market roll-out in six weeks
SimplyBiz to float on London Stock Exchange
Set to happen on 4 April
SimplyBiz Group members to use CIExpert
SimplyBiz will be advocating the use of CIExpert by their members to enhance their protection business in a series of protection-focused events across the country.
SimplyBiz holds second protection awareness week
The SimplyBiz Group is running a second protection awareness Week in partnership with Friends Life, Zurich, Vitality Life and Bright Grey.
SimplyBiz launches training and competence scheme
SimplyBiz has launched a scheme to help heads of advice firms meet the regulatory requirements around competence and training of their advisers.
SimplyBiz launches 'protection awareness week'
The SimplyBiz Group is launching ‘protection awareness week' to help advisers better educate clients about protection products and opportunities.
SimplyBiz Group launches Protection Academy
The SimplyBiz Group has launched a Protection Academy for its members to improve their knowledge and understanding of the protection market.
Fortis teams-up with SimplyBiz
Fortis has partnered with adviser network SimplyBiz.