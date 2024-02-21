SimplyBiz launches online adviser academy for members

SimplyBiz has launched an online learning portal, MyLearning Academy, to support advisers with a range of qualifications from CeMAP 1 to AF5.
The academy was created in partnership with Competent Adviser, which was acquired by SimplyBiz's parent company, Fintel, last year. It is available to all SimplyBiz member firms from today (21 February), regardless of whether users are a new starter or an experienced adviser training in a specialist area. MyLearning Academy also supports a range of qualifications from institutions including the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and The London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF). Courses are broken down into 'bite-sized' areas and each module comprises reading assignments and tes...
