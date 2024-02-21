SimplyBiz launches online adviser academy for members

Partnership with Competent Adviser

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

SimplyBiz has launched an online learning portal, MyLearning Academy, to support advisers with a range of qualifications from CeMAP 1 to AF5.

The academy was created in partnership with Competent Adviser, which was acquired by SimplyBiz's parent company, Fintel, last year. It is available to all SimplyBiz member firms from today (21 February), regardless of whether users are a new starter or an experienced adviser training in a specialist area. MyLearning Academy also supports a range of qualifications from institutions including the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and The London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF). Courses are broken down into 'bite-sized' areas and each module comprises reading assignments and tes...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Workers prioritise mindfulness as part of mental health support

Why we still need to talk IP

More on Adviser / Broking

'Be bold, think laterally and seek mentorship to climb the career ladder into leadership roles'
Adviser / Broking

'Be bold, think laterally and seek mentorship to climb the career ladder into leadership roles'

Tips on how to climb the career ladder

Louise Colley
clock 08 March 2024 • 4 min read
Reputation is key to clients when selecting an adviser
Adviser / Broking

Reputation is key to clients when selecting an adviser

Reputation was more important to women

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 07 March 2024 • 2 min read
SimplyBiz launches online adviser academy for members
Adviser / Broking

SimplyBiz launches online adviser academy for members

Partnership with Competent Adviser

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 21 February 2024 • 1 min read