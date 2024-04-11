SimplyBiz prepares firms for Consumer Duty anniversary

A virtual clinic aiming to educate advisers on making improvements to their compliance with Consumer Duty will be launched by SimplyBiz.
The firm's compliance clinic, which takes place next week, will be lead by Paul Bruns, compliance director, Jennifer Peaty, director of regulatory consultancy and advice quality, and Sandy McGregor, head of policy. "As we approach the first anniversary of the implementation of the Consumer Duty, with the requirement for firms to produce their first annual report imminent, the value of our support in this area is proving more important than ever," Bruns said. The clinic will explore the Financial Conduct Authority's requirements for firms to complete their Consumer Duty annual assessme...
