Simplybiz names Tom Hegarty as CEO

Tom Hegarty has been appointed CEO of Simplybiz and will take up the role from 1 April, parent company Fintel has announced.
Hegarty was formerly managing director of M&G Wealth Advice, where he led the project to establish The Advice Partnership. He also set up the M&G Wealth Advice Academy in 2021. This will be Hegarty's second stint at Fintel/Simplybiz having previously been the firms' managing director for its New Model Business Academy, a not-for-profit subsidiary of Fintel (previously the Simplybiz Group). During his tenure he developed one the of the first apprenticeship programmes in financial advice, Fintel said. Matt Timmins, CEO, Fintel, said: "Tom's extensive experience and proven track recor...
