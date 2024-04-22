SimplyBiz pens partnership for advisers to tackle climate change

Net Zero Now was designed to help businesses fight climate change, offering advisers a route to net zero that is aligned with the global guidelines on carbon accounting, SimplyBiz said. The platform's Net Zero Financial Adviser Protocol will now be available to SimplyBiz members, along with the carbon accounting software and certification. It includes built-in accreditation and promotion to mark the achievements of key milestones on a firm's journey to net zero. Marc Thompson, adviser services director, SimplyBiz, said: "With the financial services sector's growing focus on ESG in re...