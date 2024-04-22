SimplyBiz pens partnership for advisers to tackle climate change

SimplyBiz has partnered with carbon accounting and climate action platform, Net Zero Now, to provide its member firms with priority access to the platform and certification programme.
Net Zero Now was designed to help businesses fight climate change, offering advisers a route to net zero that is aligned with the global guidelines on carbon accounting, SimplyBiz said. The platform's Net Zero Financial Adviser Protocol will now be available to SimplyBiz members, along with the carbon accounting software and certification. It includes built-in accreditation and promotion to mark the achievements of key milestones on a firm's journey to net zero. Marc Thompson, adviser services director, SimplyBiz, said: "With the financial services sector's growing focus on ESG in re...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.