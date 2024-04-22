SimplyBiz pens partnership for advisers to tackle climate change

Net Zero Financial Adviser Protocol now available to members

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

SimplyBiz has partnered with carbon accounting and climate action platform, Net Zero Now, to provide its member firms with priority access to the platform and certification programme.

Net Zero Now was designed to help businesses fight climate change, offering advisers a route to net zero that is aligned with the global guidelines on carbon accounting,  SimplyBiz said. The platform's Net Zero Financial Adviser Protocol will now be available to SimplyBiz members, along with the carbon accounting software and certification. It includes built-in accreditation and promotion to mark the achievements of key milestones on a firm's journey to net zero. Marc Thompson, adviser services director, SimplyBiz, said: "With the financial services sector's growing focus on ESG in re...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Insurtech Eleos to expand life insurance offering

Tackling the long-term care gap

More on Adviser / Broking

Understanding neurodiversity
Adviser / Broking

Understanding neurodiversity

Promoting inclusion and the employers' role in the workplace

Dave Middleton
clock 10 May 2024 • 2 min read
Women in Protection 2024: Afternoon roundup
Adviser / Broking

Women in Protection 2024: Afternoon roundup

Ending with inspiration

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 03 May 2024 • 2 min read
Women in Protection and Health Awards 2024: Highlights
Adviser / Broking

Women in Protection and Health Awards 2024: Highlights

Check out the highlights from the ceremony

COVER
clock 03 May 2024 • 1 min read