Robyn Allen

Robyn Allen to join Openwork Partnership as part of restructuring

Adviser / Broking

Robyn Allen to join Openwork Partnership as part of restructuring

Joins as partnership development manager

clock 06 February 2023 • 2 min read
The 25 Champions of Protection: Robyn Allen

Adviser / Broking

The 25 Champions of Protection: Robyn Allen

“It's okay to have a personality and to speak out”

clock 01 November 2022 • 4 min read
IPAW 2022: Taking the income protection conversation to the next level

Income Protection

IPAW 2022: Taking the income protection conversation to the next level

Day Five of the Income Protection Awareness Week 2022

clock 21 October 2022 • 3 min read
Is the protection claims process fit for purpose? These advisers say it isn't.

Adviser / Broking

Is the protection claims process fit for purpose? These advisers say it isn't.

“There's been too many plasters and tape on it now that it doesn't work with modern life”

clock 06 September 2022 • 10 min read
The COVER Review August 2022: The COVER Mini Golf Championship

Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review August 2022: The COVER Mini Golf Championship

Now available for members to watch

clock 17 August 2022 • 1 min read
No illusions about 'quantum of the task': Protection industry responds to Consumer Duty

Regulation

No illusions about 'quantum of the task': Protection industry responds to Consumer Duty

“The extension must surely be welcomed by all”

clock 27 July 2022 • 3 min read
Cost of Living: Advisers must focus on engagement, value in client conversations

Adviser / Broking

Cost of Living: Advisers must focus on engagement, value in client conversations

Webinar now available on-demand

clock 06 June 2022 • 5 min read
COVER Talking Protection in a Cost Crisis webinar now on-demand

Adviser / Broking

COVER Talking Protection in a Cost Crisis webinar now on-demand

CPD-accredited

clock 31 May 2022 • 1 min read
WiP Network Conference 2022: Marketing to the right audience

Individual Protection

WiP Network Conference 2022: Marketing to the right audience

'If you are trying to market to a family person, that’s not me. You are not marketing to me'

clock 29 April 2022 • 3 min read
Cost of living crisis detrimental to IP prospects say advisers

Income Protection

Cost of living crisis detrimental to IP prospects say advisers

Renters and young homeowners without protection at greater risk

clock 18 February 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: Government to spend £1.3bn to help people with health conditions find work

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: Jeremy Hunt cuts NI for 27 million people

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23: Protection and health industry reaction

23 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

PDG's underwriting challenges: What we would like to see on mental health questions

23 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: Chancellor Hunt promises 110 measures to grow UK economy

22 November 2023 • 2 min read