No illusions about 'quantum of the task': Protection industry responds to Consumer Duty

This extension will allow firms 12 months until 31 July 2023 to implement the regulator's new Consumer Duty rules for all new and existing products and services that are currently on sale.

The FCA had originally considered setting a nine-month implementation period for the new Consumer Duty, whose final rules were published today (July 27), but added a three-month extension to give firms more time following an industry consultation.

Commenting on the potential impact of the reforms for the protection sector, Roy McLoughlin, managing director of Cavendish Ware, said: "There is an interpretation that this will mean more advisers across wealth management and the mortgage industries will need to start talking about protection, which will either mean that they will do it themselves or they will hopefully revert to signposting. I think what we are waiting for is some clarification."

Robyn Allen, protection adviser at Robyn Allen Solutions, said the implementation extension was unsurprising. "For many firms, the new Consumer Duty is building on the great work they already do for their clients. But there are just as many firms out there that will have to change their entire business to fit the new rules.

"In the end, if it means better outcomes for consumers across the board then that is the goal, though hopefully firms will endeavour to reach the new standards sooner rather than later."

Alak Sharma, director of risk and compliance at Cirencester Friendly, added that the new timelines were a "positive step" by the regulator and can help reduce the risk of unintended consequences arising from a shorter timescale.

'Quantum of the task'

Alain Desmier, managing director at Contact State, said that while the extension news is getting headlines, firms should pay attention to the detail.

He warned that the FCA expects regulated businesses to have made a Consumer Duty plan by October, which is only three months away.

"Regulated businesses should be taking steps now to document how they challenge and audit lead generation and financial promotions."

"From challenging the use of 'sludge design' through to removing unreasonable and misleading sales practices, the Consumer Duty is going to bring financial lead generation into sharp focus. Firms that buy or generate leads will need to show how they use due diligence and audit processes to control the customer journey," he commented.

Meanwhile, Tony Müdd, protection expert at St James's Place, explained that "no one can argue against having higher levels of consumer protection and new standards of care to ensure better consumer outcomes".

That being said, he warned that the principles-based nature of the new rules will ultimately require each firm operating within retail financial services "to decide for themselves what it must do to comply and just as importantly what it needs to do to evidence its compliance with the Consumer Duty".

Big or SME firms will also need to establish a "robust" change programme governance framework, Müdd said. This will need to be followed by some key activities for firms including a gap analysis against their existing practices, validating their understanding of the scale of the change required and developing a plan of work to support the implementation of the FCA's requirements.

Before moving on to a design phase where new or updated processes and systems will need to be put in place, Müdd noted that the scale of this will depend upon the "complexity" of the existing framework and business model.

"Then finally focus on post implementation assurance activities such as targeted testing, second line defences or internal audit reviews," he said.

"No one should therefore be under any illusion of the quantum of the task in front of them or the significance of the FCA expectations of change. On this basis, the extension the FCA announced today must surely be welcomed by all," he concluded.

