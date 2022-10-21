IPAW 2022: Taking the income protection conversation to the next level

Robyn Allen, founder of Robyn Allen Solutions, spoke about the importance of using language effectively to communicate protection across to customers, and that there is still "a lot more work to be done" internally in creating literature that explains products and terms clearly.

"Consistent language is incredibly important and within the adviser community to have these conversations with these people, but also I think within the insurer world because they all need to be on the same page and communicating the same way," she said.

One of the biggest challenges to income protection is that young people at the cusp of their careers don't know about the product and all available support options.

To target this market, Allen said: "We need to be engaging with people at a younger age and possibly pre work life. I think financial education as a whole needs to be improved. IP needs to become part of the conversation."

"When you get your first job, you should be looking at the income protection. Just like when you get your first car, have you insured it? It needs to get to that point now."

However, she acknowledged that it's going to take a long time to get there and then there is a possibility protection "may never get there, but we should strive for that and make these conversations simpler, use their language, we demystify it, and we show how it works in the context of their lives and their future goals," she explained.

Rhys Schofield managing director of Peak Mortgages, added that social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram are "where kids and young people are going to get information now, so we've got to be there."

He also highlighted his own ad-hoc research, gauging the perception of IP among local consumers, finding that awareness or positive opinions of the product were sadly lacking.

"I don't think anyone came on and had a positive word to say. Everyone thought it was PPI, or had a really bad experience of having their arm twisted 15-20 years ago with a horribly disturbing sales technique, when the reality is so much different," he explained.

Relative values

Recapping the main conversational points of the week, Wibberley asked the advisers their opinion on whether critical illness can be used as an alternative to income protection.

"I don't think it is, they do different things," said Schofield who also warned that "the thing people have to bear in mind is no income is no income."

"Whether you've got cancer or a broken leg, if you can't work and you haven't got money, you need an income to support your family. A really good IP policy though, might mean that actually are they're not going to struggle as much financially if they didn't have the critical illness cover," he said.

Allen interjected by highlighting the importance of open conversation with customers about all areas of insurance without any bias such as a preference for critical illness.

"Sometimes it's unconscious, we don't know it, if they do have a medical condition that is going to make it more difficult or more challenging, at least they're still aware of what is available. Because that knowledge can then be passed on to somebody else," Allen added.