WiP Network Conference 2022: Marketing to the right audience

Georgia d'Esterre, head of marketing at Guardian Financial Services, opened the conversation by noting that "for a long time there has been quite a slow progress in how we appeal, how we promote and how we talk to consumers."

Referencing previous sessions from the conference, she said: "We've talked a lot about representation here today, well I don't see much of that in my day-to-day life that represents me."

This was a main focal point for the session - making sure that providers are targeting products to an array of people rather than in many ways, the stereotypical middle-aged adult who is either starting or has their own family. d'Esterre explained that if she wasn't working within the protection field, she wouldn't have "much opportunity to plug into it" as its not being targeted towards her.

Reemphasising d'Esterre's point, Emma Vaughan, head of protection services at SimplyBiz, said: "We don't advertise to the right people. We, as an industry, spend millions of pounds of marketing campaigns but then go to intermediaries and advisers within the industry and the buck stops there. The next step for me would be to look at how we can go directly to the consumers."

While agreeing that the industry needs to do more in terms of engagement, Rob Harvey, protection product specialist at Protection Guru expressed that it would be great to reach consumers, but "we need to make sure we have the right products to meet those consumer needs."

"I do worry to some extent that while the industry has come a long way, I still worry we don't have the products out there to meet consumer needs," he added.

In a bid to engage more effectively with consumers, financial adviser Robyn Allen said one of the biggest ways this can be done is through the right language.

Allen, who has become more prominent within the protection industry due to her social media use, in particular TikTok, explained the one reason why she has a strong engagement with clients, is that she speaks to them in "a language that people talk in everyday."

"They want to know that if something goes wrong their policy is going to work," which is why putting the information out there in bitesize chunks is important and has to remain consistent, she highlighted.

Going into further detail, Allen stated that as a person without children, "if you are trying to market to a family person, that's not me. You are not marketing to me."

"Thankfully I'm in the industry and know what I'm doing, however this can't be said for everyone. If you are an individual that never wants to own a house or have kids, how are you marketing to them? You won't because these adverts aren't going to tug at their heartstrings," she continued.

Alain Desmier, founder of Contact State, concluded the panel on a positive, by noting that as a whole some marketing campaigns within the industry are very impactful and "have made me want to click on that insurers website."

However, where Desmier draws the line is surrounding consumer consent: "You should not be able to contact that consumer without their consent, I would ban cold calling, insurers and underwriters should ask for evidence of consent to show why that consumer has opted into that, it's easy, its awkward and is going to cause some problems, but that's the way we make sure consumers aren't miss-sold life insurance."

He summarised that if protection providers or advisers are going to generate a financial promotion, one option would be to ensure they are directly authorised to have that promotion by the regulatory body or be sponsored by someone who is.