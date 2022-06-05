Cost of Living: Advisers must focus on engagement, value in client conversations

Protection experts discussed the impact the ongoing cost of living crisis is having on conversations between advisers and clients during a recent COVER webinar, Talking Protection in a Cost Crisis, in association with Guardian.
The cost of living crisis has dominated new headlines in recent months and is set to plunge the UK into further economic turmoil as the year goes on. This, invariably, translates to concerns around how protection advisers are able to talk to clients about existing and potential cover as consumers seek to limit what they perceive to be unnecessary spending. The depth of the problem shouldn't be underestimated by either adviser or consumer; Guardian's actuarial director, Nischal Singh, highlighted...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.