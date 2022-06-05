Cost of Living: Advisers must focus on engagement, value in client conversations

The cost of living crisis has dominated new headlines in recent months and is set to plunge the UK into further economic turmoil as the year goes on. This, invariably, translates to concerns around how protection advisers are able to talk to clients about existing and potential cover as consumers seek to limit what they perceive to be unnecessary spending. The depth of the problem shouldn't be underestimated by either adviser or consumer; Guardian's actuarial director, Nischal Singh, highlighted...