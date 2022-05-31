COVER Talking Protection in a Cost Crisis webinar now on-demand

The cost of living crisis is hitting households throughout the UK in a myriad of different ways, from rising energy and food costs to stagnant wages and reduced personal spending, as various economic experts and government ministers warn there is no ‘silver bullet' to the issue.



But what impact is this having now on protection conversations between advisers and their clients? As consumers reassess their financial situations in the current landscape, in conjunction with the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, protection intermediaries face a more difficult prospect in communicating the value of cover to clients compared to other spending priorities.

The hour-long, CPD-accredited discussion examined some of the key factors currently impacting on protection conversations during a period of numerous financial uncertainties, taking in what protection advisers and intermediaries are hearing first-hand from their clients, and what the wider industry can do to ensure that both new and existing customers understand the importance and value that protection offers during a cost of living crisis.

Our expert panel of speakers comprised Nischal Singh, actuarial director at Guardian, Angela Davidson, head of protection at Mortgage Intelligence, Roy Mcloughlin, associate director at Cavendish Ware, and Robyn Allen, director at Robyn Allen Solutions.

