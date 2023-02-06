Robyn Allen to join Openwork Partnership as part of restructuring

The new roles within the network have been developed to provide greater face-to-face support for its protection advisers, working with a smaller number of firms that traditional business development managers.

Speaking to COVER, Allen detailed that the new position was a "massive opportunity" that will allow her to help a larger number of people than acting as an independent adviser.

"I can get to a certain level people while advising - I'm always willing to speak to people who reach out - but I still need to go and do the day job, whereas this way I can support any firms in the country or other partnership development managers and get support from them. So, there will be a wealth of knowledge available to them at the end of the phone."

The partnership development managers will be set up on a regional basis and look after approximately 30 firms each, focusing on elements such as support for the incoming Consumer Duty and achieving best outcomes for consumers.

Allen will take on the new role as of April and her existing advisory client book will be taken on by mortgage and protection advisory, Folan Brooks Financial Consultants.

She will also retain the business, which will be remodelled to a content creaction consultancy, due to be relaunched later in the year.

"If I carried on advising I'd be perfectly content with that, because my driver is helping people. I'm loyal with Openwork and I love the composition and everything, so why not go and help more people?" she said.

Last month, the network announced Setul Mehta moved roles to head of partnership services, responsible for building and deploying an advice team to support more clients across all licence areas and building a centralised client services function.

Claire Limon, director of learning and acquisition at The Openwork Partnership, told COVER: "This is an exciting move forwards across our partnership, our new team of partnership development managers will be in place by the beginning of April. They will give face to face support through regular engagement with our partners.

"Delivering the best customer outcomes through holistic and intergenerational advice is our focus and we now feel we can make a big difference in supporting our advisers in achieving this. The new team come as a combination of new recruits and existing colleagues, we have 19 roles filled with a great and diverse mix of talent."