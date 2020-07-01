Quilter
Quilter CEO opens up about his own mental health
At This Can Happen
Quilter's FAS launches course to train advisers in three months
Financial Adviser School
Quilter Life Assurance sold to ReAssure for £425m
'Quilter an advice-led business'
Intrinsic rebrands as Quilter Financial Planning
Caerus brand replaced
Quilter completes £42.2m acquisition of Lighthouse
3,900 advisers in total
'Crucial' role for advisers on money-related mental health issues - Quilter
'Get foot in the door'
Lighthouse asks shareholders to vote on £42m Intrinsic cash offer
Needs 75% of shareholder value to pass
Govt misses fifth social care paper deadline
25 months since stated intention to publish
Lighthouse shareholder expects 11th-hour bids after Quilter's £42m offer
Is the deal cheap?
Quilter to buy 400 adviser-strong Lighthouse Group for £42m
Quilter now has more than 3,900 advisers
Old Mutual pays 99.78% of life claims (and 96.2% for CI)
Nearly £150m paid since 2016
Quilter acquires 200 advisers in Charles Derby deal
Undisclosed fee
Health, relationships and death are nation's most taboo topics - Quilter
UK adults also find mental health, wills and savings difficult subjects to talk about
Old Mutual Wealth financial planning business rebrands to Quilter
Firm advises more than 5,500 households
WIFA Interview: Intrinsic CEO Andy Thompson
Ahead of the inaugural Women In Financial Advice Awards, COVER magazine meets the Intrinsic CEO to discuss what needs to be done to attract, cultivate and support female talent within the financial advice industry
Old Mutual Wealth appoints David Still as MD for life assurance
He joins from Aviva UK where he was managing director of its 'Heritage' closed book