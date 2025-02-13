Quilter names Zara Bray as distribution director

Leading the mortgage and protection strategy

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Advice network, Quilter Financial Planning, has appointed Zara Bray as distribution director for its mortgage network.

Bray will be responsible for leading the network's mortgage and protection propositions, working to ensure they meet customer needs and deliver fair value, Quilter detailed. Previously, Bray spent more than 20 years at Legal and General, with roles including regional sales manager and head of broker and propositions. Most recently, she was head of strategic accounts at Legal and General Mortgage Club. In the new role, Bray will report to Quilter's managing director, Stephen Fryett, and succeeds Charlotte Nixon who joined Aviva at the beginning of the year as head of strategic accou...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Two-thirds of parents worried about critical illness for children

Simplyhealth expands health test offering

More on Adviser / Broking

The case for over-insurance for IHT
Adviser / Broking

The case for over-insurance for IHT

Impact of IHT a certainty

Tony Müdd
clock 11 February 2025 • 4 min read
Claims and underwriting: Securing IP for mental health
Adviser / Broking

Claims and underwriting: Securing IP for mental health

“Look for reasons to insure somebody, rather than reasons not to”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 February 2025 • 7 min read
MAB announces 2025 targets
Adviser / Broking

MAB announces 2025 targets

Aiming to double revenue and market share

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 04 February 2025 • 1 min read