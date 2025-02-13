Quilter names Zara Bray as distribution director

Bray will be responsible for leading the network's mortgage and protection propositions, working to ensure they meet customer needs and deliver fair value, Quilter detailed. Previously, Bray spent more than 20 years at Legal and General, with roles including regional sales manager and head of broker and propositions. Most recently, she was head of strategic accounts at Legal and General Mortgage Club. In the new role, Bray will report to Quilter's managing director, Stephen Fryett, and succeeds Charlotte Nixon who joined Aviva at the beginning of the year as head of strategic accou...