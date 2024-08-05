Quilter adds four ARs to advice network

Jason Adcock, sales director, Quilter Financial Planning, told COVER that closing the protection gap is an important mission of Quilter's: "We recognise how many people in this country could benefit from protection but for whatever reason don't have even basic protection in place." The firm has partnered with Edinburgh-based financial advice firm Crandles and Co, which is led by Paul Crandles. The firm specialises in providing financial advice for a range of businesses as well as tailored personal planning. Crandle said: "Having worked within the financial services industry for over a...