SBG head of adviser propositions jumps ship to Quilter

To support client outcomes

Hope Coumbe
clock • 1 min read

Sesame Bankhall Group's group proposition director Craig Ross has been appointed as head of adviser propositions at Quilter.

Ross has a rich history in the industry including roles at Charles Stanley, Standard Life Aberdeen, 1825 Financial Planning, and Towry. He began his career as a financial adviser and now has over 20 years' experience working alongside them in propositions. Ross' new role will see him further develop Quilter's platform and investment solutions for advisers. He said: "Amidst regulatory and technological change, I look forward to understanding how adviser needs are adapting so we can continue to support exceptional client outcomes for them." Quilter commercial proposition director...

