Fintel-backed CRM specialist Plannr debuts to intermediary market

Built and developed with pilot of 70 advisers

Hope Coumbe
clock • 2 min read

Start-up technology company Plannr has officially launched into the intermediary market with a view to shake up the space historically dominated by Intelliflo, IRESS and Time4Advice.

Plannr provides specialist customer relationship management (CRM) for financial advisers, planners and wealth managers and is 25% owned by SimplyBiz and Defaqto parent company Fintel. Gareth Thompson, chief executive officer, Plannr, told COVER that Plannr can be used to hold information on protection and mortgage products. The company has planned integrations with iPipeline's SolutionsBuilder and UnderwriteMe, as well as mortgage sourcing tools. Thompson acknowledged he was launching into "a highly competitive market" but said Plannr "hoped to do something different through the benef...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Hope Coumbe
Author spotlight

Hope Coumbe

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Hope Coumbe

FCA calls on firms for feedback on how effective its regulation is

SBG head of adviser propositions jumps ship to Quilter

More on Technology

Fintel-backed CRM specialist Plannr debuts to intermediary market
Technology

Fintel-backed CRM specialist Plannr debuts to intermediary market

Built and developed with pilot of 70 advisers

Hope Coumbe
Hope Coumbe
clock 04 March 2024 • 2 min read
What innovations will drive protection value in 2024
Technology

What innovations will drive protection value in 2024

"Right customer, right journey"

Alain Desmier
clock 29 February 2024 • 3 min read
ABI launches guide to help firms with AI
Technology

ABI launches guide to help firms with AI

Practical approach for the insurance industry

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 27 February 2024 • 2 min read