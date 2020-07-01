Pension
Flexible working voted top office perk
Survey reveals
Swiss Re: Group risk grows 3.3%
Almost 12.9 million members covered in 2018
IP policies falling short due to rising retirement age
‘Thousands’ affected
Ron Wheatcroft: Budget 2018 overview
'Relatively quiet' for protection market
Nearly two thirds of SME owners concerned about protection gap - MetLife
Employee benefits for small-to-medium-sized firms out outweighed by those of larger firms, senior managers believe
Supreme Court ruling on unmarried benefits could open 'floodgate'
'Landmark' decision to overturn government's refusal of bereavement payment to Siobhan McLaughlin will have 'significant implications' for advisers
Nine in 10 companies concerned about employee financial wellbeing
Just over a quarter of employers have defined financial wellbeing strategies that include provision of financial benefits other than a pension, according to research by Barnett Waddingham
UK workers favour flexible approach to retirement - Aegon
Only a quarter of British employees want to fully retire on a set date
Two-in-five UK employees happy to work into old age - Canada Life
Almost half of employees believe flexible working and part-time opportunities are important to support an older workforce
Three-in-four employees expect to work beyond 65 - Canada Life
Rising cost of living and poor savings putting extra pressure on households
GRiD calls for OTS to reduce costs for employers offering life
Industry body for group risk responds to Office of Tax Simplification request for IHT feedback
Artificial intelligence: 'First ever' self-service tool for SME employees
Financial wellbeing app service offering financial advice on pensions and savings, and featuring a chatbot called Ava
International Women's Day: An ideal retirement?
Punter Southall Aspire's Johanna Nelson and Darren Hedgley evaluate the unique social dynamics advisers should consider when discussing the financial life cycles of women
An in-depth look at the 2016 Group Risk Market
The UK Group Risk market - more employees and premiums, but still too few employers writes Paul Avis.
FCA consults on how financial firms can better support ageing population
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a discussion paper to learn how financial services firm can better engage with an increasingly ageing population.
TRUST|Pensions to offer group life with Canada Life
TRUST|Pensions, which provides a master trust for automatic enrolment workplace pensions, is to offer optional group life cover from Canada Life's Simply CLASS service.
Protection Review moves into retirement income market
The Protection Review has announced its first expansion beyond the protection arena with the launch of the Retirement Review.
MetLife looking to partner with pension provider
MetLife is in talks with a major pension provider to integrate its group life and income protection products with the auto enrolment of the SME market beginning later this year.
Ellipse and Now Pensions sign life cover deal
Now Pensions has teamed-up with Ellipse to offer life insurance as an optional part of its auto-enrolment solution.
Dilnot commission: Advisers urge Treasury to green-light recommendations
Advisers, providers and elderly charities welcomed the Dilnot report, but urged the government not to kick the recommendations into the long grass.
'Coping classes' vulnerable to losing income - Friends Life
Over half of middle income households are vulnerable to losing their primary income, according new research.
Asset-rich to pay up as govt freezes LTC threshold
The asset threshold over which individuals cannot access state help with long term care (LTC) bills has been frozen at £23,250 until 2013.
True Potential signs Aviva deal
True Potential has agreed a partnership with insurance giant Aviva to allow quotes and online applications for a wider range of the provider's products, including protection plans.