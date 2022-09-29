One in three employees want health insurance as a benefit

Latest Bupa Wellbeing Index finds

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
One in three employees want health insurance as a benefit

Health insurance has been ranked as the most sought after employee benefit as the UK continues to face a cost of living crisis, according to Bupa.

The latest Bupa Wellbeing Index, which surveys 8,000 UK adults, found that 39% of respondents want health insurance as a benefit, behind only flexible working (53%) and a company pension scheme (46%).

Other benefits which were considered equally as important were employee discounts (36%) and free lunches (25%), reflecting the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on employees, according to Bupa.

Meanwhile, 42% of respondents would be more likely to stay in their current role if it offered good health and wellbeing benefits, while 28% of respondents said they would "feel more valued" if their employer helped ease financial burdens caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

The data also showed that 42% of respondent with health and wellbeing benefits have used them in the last 12 months.

However, more employees used their health insurance to seek help for mental health conditions such as anxiety (11%) and depression (9%) in addition to Covid-19 (8%), and musculoskeletal issues such as back or joint pain (6%).

Overall, Bupa revealed that claims for mental health conditions increase by 40% between 2019 and 2021.

Alex Perry, chief executive of Bupa UK Insurance, said: "In challenging economic times, benefits like health insurance are really valued by employees and offer great reassurance. Knowing that high-quality healthcare is there when it's needed gives employees important reassurance."

"Setting out strong commitments to their employee wellbeing will help UK businesses attract and retain the brightest and best. Our data shows that looking after employees over the long-term by prioritising their health, and that of their families, will always win out."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

FCA sets out expectations on insurers to help with cost of living crisis

Insurance needs to promote vibrancy to attract young and new talent

More on Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: All winners revealed!
Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: All winners revealed!

Awards ceremony in London

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 28 September 2022 • 2 min read
Insurance needs to promote vibrancy to attract young and new talent
Insurer

Insurance needs to promote vibrancy to attract young and new talent

“Insurers need to sell why this is a good career to get into”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 28 September 2022 • 2 min read
Insurance Institute of London appoints Chris Lay as president
Insurer

Insurance Institute of London appoints Chris Lay as president

Succeeds Julian Enoizi

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 27 September 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)
Adviser / Broking

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)

“The adviser kept insisting that they really didn’t think I would need life cover”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 September 2022 • 8 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis
Technology

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 September 2022 • 6 min read
Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers
Adviser / Broking

Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers

“I had to crawl my way every month to doing well”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 13 September 2022 • 8 min read