One in three employees want health insurance as a benefit

The latest Bupa Wellbeing Index, which surveys 8,000 UK adults, found that 39% of respondents want health insurance as a benefit, behind only flexible working (53%) and a company pension scheme (46%).

Other benefits which were considered equally as important were employee discounts (36%) and free lunches (25%), reflecting the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on employees, according to Bupa.

Meanwhile, 42% of respondents would be more likely to stay in their current role if it offered good health and wellbeing benefits, while 28% of respondents said they would "feel more valued" if their employer helped ease financial burdens caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

The data also showed that 42% of respondent with health and wellbeing benefits have used them in the last 12 months.

However, more employees used their health insurance to seek help for mental health conditions such as anxiety (11%) and depression (9%) in addition to Covid-19 (8%), and musculoskeletal issues such as back or joint pain (6%).

Overall, Bupa revealed that claims for mental health conditions increase by 40% between 2019 and 2021.

Alex Perry, chief executive of Bupa UK Insurance, said: "In challenging economic times, benefits like health insurance are really valued by employees and offer great reassurance. Knowing that high-quality healthcare is there when it's needed gives employees important reassurance."

"Setting out strong commitments to their employee wellbeing will help UK businesses attract and retain the brightest and best. Our data shows that looking after employees over the long-term by prioritising their health, and that of their families, will always win out."