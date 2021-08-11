COVID-19 fuels early retirement for fifth of 50+ Brits

The financial education workplace provider has conversely found 13% of workers have decided to delay their retirement as they enjoy working.

The majority of the survey's 1,320 respondents (54%) said the pandemic had had no impact on their retirement plans at all.

However, just over one in 10 (11%) have had to delay their retirement plans as a result of the pandemic impacting their affordability to do so.

"The pandemic has clearly affected people's retirement plans in different ways," said Jonathan Watts-Lay (pictured), director at WEALTH at work.

"Whilst it has given some a new perspective on life and they can't wait to retire, others have realised that they enjoy working and aren't ready to give it up. However, there are also those who have to work longer due to affordability, perhaps as a result of their savings taking a hit due to reduced household income or a fall in the value of their pensions and investments."

The pandemic has had a notable impact on many workers' financial situations.

Recent research from Hargreaves Lansdown found that those of middle age (between 45 and 54 years old) were most likely to be "left behind" by any economy recovery.

This has heightened the need for workers approaching retirement to evaluate their options sooner rather than later.