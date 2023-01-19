Pensions make post-Covid comeback as most valued employee benefit

Around 900 of 1,188 HR professionals reported that their teams put pensions back at the top of the list, regaining pole position two years after flexible working was ranked highest.

Flexible working is still valued as an important feature by employees, but ranked lower in 2023 with 893 responses. The third-most valued was mental health and wellbeing with 882.

Steve Butler, Punter Southall Aspire chief executive, said pensions had traditionally been seen as the "jewel in the crown" of employee benefits, but the impact of Covid 19 and its effect on working patterns had dislodged this demand.

"Normal has become a concept few of us can agree on but seeing HR teams selecting pensions as the most important employee benefit means we are moving on from dealing with a receding global health crisis to planning for the future again with a measure of confidence," Butler commented.

Meanwhile, 51% of companies surveyed did nothing to support their staff on how to plan for life after work. Just under one third did provide access to some sort of guidance, and 12% actually paid for it.

According to the latest survey data from the Scottish Widows Future Finance Index, 76% of approximately 1,500 individuals in the UK were willing to support an increase in the minimum level auto-enrolment pension contributions. An increase of 5% was favoured among 24% of respondents.

Additionally, around one quarter of households (23%) have become more willing to seek out professional financial advice compared to 12 months ago. Some 35% of households cited the financial impact of rising prices for prompting this change, while 28% cited increasing energy bills, and 32% mentioned higher inflation, national insurance, and taxes, according to Scottish Widows.

Emma Watkins, managing director of retirement at Scottish Widows, said: "Despite increases in the cost of living impacting household finances, it's pleasing to see that there's a significant rise in the support for long-term financial resilience through increased minimum level of auto-enrolment pension contributions."

"It's clear that households are increasingly seeing the value in seeking professional advice to better prepare themselves and their families for financial security in the future."