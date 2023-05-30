PensionBee launches protection offering with LifeSearch

The agreement focuses on technology and advice, and LifeSearch detailed it will provide a "fully digital buy and apply now journey" to PensionBee's newly launched direct-to-consumer protection offering, which comprises life (level and MPA) and critical illness cover.

Consumers that choose to follow an advice route instead will have access to a full range of protection cover, via the brokerage.

The partnership was initially agreed to span five years, during which PensionBee customers will have access to advice and guidance from LifeSearch's advisers.

The offering will support pension savers with future financial shocks that may impact income, LifeSearch noted, such as sickness, injury or death.

"Pensions and life insurance go hand-in-hand, providing savers and their loved ones greater financial security for the future. While a pension can help savers meet their costs in retirement, life insurance is an essential step in helping prevent financial difficulties that can arise from an unexpected passing," Romi Savova, PensionBee chief executive commented.

"Yet, despite their importance, pension and life insurance products can often be seen as inaccessible and complex or overlooked until much later on in life."

Savova added that the new partnership with LifeSearch aims to make planning ahead "as easy as possible", so customers can consider protection from the start of their saving journey.

Debbie Kennedy, chief executive at LifeSearch, said that PensionBee's use of smart technology, combined with its customer service, is in line with the broker's "hybrid digital-first approach", supported offline by a team of advisers.

"With our ambitions to grow the protection market, particularly among younger consumers, and to embrace technology in our sector, this is a fantastic opportunity to support PensionBee's customers with a seamless online journey, improving access to expert advice and most importantly, feel assured they have found the best cover that is right for them and their needs," Kennedy added.