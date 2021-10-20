Legal & General includes dividends to Executive IP pension contribution limit

The Executive IP product, launched last year, was designed to provide cover for small business owners and individual employees on higher salaries.

The change will see employer pension contribution benefits on Executive IP now includes dividends, as well as PAYE earnings, with a new limit of one-third of earnings, up to a maximum of £40,000 per year.

The insurer stated that the change is the result of feedback from advisers and is aimed at allowing clients who take a proportion of their income in dividends to benefit from a higher level of cover for their employer pension contribution under the plan.

Robert Betts, market development manager at Legal & General, commented: "When we launched Executive IP last year, we ignited a dormant market. Advisers have really grasped the nettle over the past year, and it has now become an important part of our overall income protection suite of products. In fact, our latest State of the Nation research suggests that when the benefits of Executive IP were discussed, 84% business owners want to find out more.

"After listening to advisers, we have extended our earnings definition to now include dividends, making it even easier for them to use the policy to protect and maintain their client's employer pension contributions during periods of long-term incapacity."