Legal & General includes dividends to Executive IP pension contribution limit

Up to £40,000 per annum

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Legal & General includes dividends to Executive IP pension contribution limit

Legal & General has increased the maximum pension contribution limit on its Executive Income Protection (IP) cover to include dividends.

The Executive IP product, launched last year, was designed to provide cover for small business owners and individual employees on higher salaries.

The change will see employer pension contribution benefits on Executive IP now includes dividends, as well as PAYE earnings, with a new limit of one-third of earnings, up to a maximum of £40,000 per year.

The insurer stated that the change is the result of feedback from advisers and is aimed at allowing clients who take a proportion of their income in dividends to benefit from a higher level of cover for their employer pension contribution under the plan.

Robert Betts, market development manager at Legal & General, commented: "When we launched Executive IP last year, we ignited a dormant market. Advisers have really grasped the nettle over the past year, and it has now become an important part of our overall income protection suite of products. In fact, our latest State of the Nation research suggests that when the benefits of Executive IP were discussed, 84% business owners want to find out more.

"After listening to advisers, we have extended our earnings definition to now include dividends, making it even easier for them to use the policy to protect and maintain their client's employer pension contributions during periods of long-term incapacity."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Bupa commits to Net Zero by 2040

WPA rolls out new group health insurance proposition

More on Income Protection

Tom Robinson, National Account Manager Scottish Widows
Income Protection

Industry Voice: Protecting Mortgage Clients

Tom Robinson, National Account Manager @ Scottish Widows discusses

Tom Robinson, National Account Manager, Scottish Widows
clock 21 October 2021 • 4 min read
Cirencester Friendly adds health benefits for IP members
Income Protection

Cirencester Friendly adds health benefits for IP members

YourHalo

Jon Yarker
clock 09 September 2021 • 1 min read
Employers not making use of EB schemes, GRiD finds
Group Protection

Employers not making use of EB schemes, GRiD finds

Lack of awareness among employers identified in research from trade body.

Rob Langston
clock 13 August 2021 • 2 min read

Highlights

Emma Thomson: The Big C
Individual Protection

Emma Thomson: The Big C

'Life gave me lemons, yet lemons helped saved my life'

Emma Thomson
clock 20 October 2021 • 11 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: The big talking points
Adviser / Broking

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: The big talking points

Building Back Together

COVER
clock 12 October 2021 • 4 min read
Protection & Covid-19: How are insurers adapting their underwriting and claims strategy?
Underwriting

Protection & Covid-19: How are insurers adapting their underwriting and claims strategy?

Five key questions

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 October 2021 • 7 min read