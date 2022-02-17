Pension scheme ranked most popular employee benefit

The research analysed 1000 job advertisements placed on Indeed.com, and surveyed 1,000 UK office workers to obtain a view of employee benefit popularity from both sides.

Pension schemes were followed by work from home (WFH) options with 22% of job advertisements offering this benefit.

A further 12% of job ads listed gym perks as a common benefit, with an additional 11% offering flexible working and sick pay respectively.

Pension schemes, flexible working and sick pay were also cited as being three benefits that employees believe should be mandatory within the workplace.

Other perks which should also be mandatory included free eye tests, WFH options, maternity/paternity and adoption leave, time in lieu and use of kitchen facilities to make tea and coffee, according to the survey.

Ceri Henfrey, chief operating officer at Moneypenny explained that it was unsurprising to see flexible working, wellbeing programs and more ‘fun focused' perks being featured across the listings analysed.

However, he added that it "would be amazing to see more companies following suit in the future."

"We believe that one of the ways to help keep your staff happy is to provide them competitive and useful benefits that will enhance their experience working for you."