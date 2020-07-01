National Insurance
National Insurance should be invested into wellness
Employers are not doing enough to support employees mental and physical health as NHS struggles, research by Westfield Health has found
Govt U-turns on 'unpalatable' probate fee in run up to election
Labelled a ‘stealth tax’
NHS support for workplace health schemes in five year plan
The NHS will offer help and support for workplace incentives to promote employee health and cut sickness-related unemployment.
OTS calls for 'pragmatic' cut to NIC rate
The Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) has suggested a "pragmatic" cut to National Insurance Contribution (NICs) rates.
Labour: 'Potential' for NI relief to incentivise benefits and living wage
Labour says that it may consider offering incentives for firms providing health and wellbeing benefits to staff and to those organisations paying a living wage were it to win the next general election.
Government listens to NI rebate proposals for IP policyholders
The government was in listening mode at the launch of a report to tackle state dependency and potential National Insurance rebates for income protection policyholders in Westminster today.
PM kills hope of PMI tax breaks
The Prime Minister has dealt a severe blow to the private medical insurance (PMI) industry's hopes of receiving tax relief to encourage public take up.
Employers need group risk incentives-GRiD
GRiD, the trade organisation for the Group Risk industry, has called for a National Insurance reduction for firms with Group Income Protection Schemes.
Savings for sprogs
With a low penetration and a tangible benefit, David Casson points out that childcare vouchers can be a profitable product in the IFA's range
Risk Clinic: Implementing group IP
My client Alan owns a building company that employs 47 people. He already has death in service insurance for his employees, and I'm trying to convince him of the need for an employee income protection (IP) policy. What are the arguments to extend this...
Releasing the pressure
As the National Health Service comes under increasing financial strain, and the economic costs of sickness become more apparent, Michael Payne, outlines the part private medical insurance (PMI) could play through a restructure of current taxation rules...