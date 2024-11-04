The COVER Review: Autumn Budget, IPT haul and tackling economic inactivity

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, is joined by Julia Turney, partner, Barnett Waddingham, to discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 28 October 2024 in this Budget-focussed episode. Here are the top five stories this week: Industry reacts: Autumn Budget 2024 Autumn Budget 2024: Protection and health headlines OBR predicts rise in IPT haul Labour hikes employers' NI by 1.2 percentage points Autumn Budget 2024: Tackling economic inactivity