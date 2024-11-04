The COVER Review: Autumn Budget, IPT haul and tackling economic inactivity

The fifth episode of the COVER Review sees the COVER editorial team talk all about the Autumn Budget and how the national insurance hike will impact the group market, Insurance Premium Tax, the NHS and economic inactivity.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, is joined by Julia Turney, partner, Barnett Waddingham, to discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 28 October 2024 in this Budget-focussed episode. Here are the top five stories this week: Industry reacts: Autumn Budget 2024 Autumn Budget 2024: Protection and health headlines OBR predicts rise in IPT haul Labour hikes employers' NI by 1.2 percentage points Autumn Budget 2024: Tackling economic inactivity
