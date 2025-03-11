Employees struggling to see benefits of workplace health

31% of employees see positive impact

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Research by employee benefits provider, Unum UK, showed a disconnect between employees and employers regarding the impact of workplace health and wellbeing.

The research, which surveyed over 1,000 UK employees and employers, showed that 67% of employers believed benefits packages had a positive impact on the wellbeing of employees. In comparison, 31% of employees saw positive impacts for benefits packages, 27% felt their benefit package helped to prevent health issues from worsening or becoming chronic. Liz Walker, chief operating officer, Unum, said: "Our research shows a real disconnect between the health and wellbeing support employers provide, and how it is perceived by employees. "It's often the case that benefits are recognised a...

