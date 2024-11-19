Active workers boost productivity

12 more productive workdays annually

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Physically active workers lose 12 fewer work days of productivity than their sedentary counterparts, according to the TELUS Mental Health Index.

The index, which is based on an online survey of over 2,000 respondents, also showed that that workers dissatisfied with their physical health score 25 points lower in mental health and lose 23 more days of productivity annually than satisfied counterparts. Of those surveyed 33% had a high mental health risk, with 16% of employees reported suffering from anxiety, 12% from depression and 6% from sleep disorders. The report also found that 11% of workers never engage in physical activity, those who perceived poor employer support for their physical wellbeing lose 28 more work days of pr...

