Martin Shaw
AFM expresses concern over ombudsman levy increase
'Forcing good businesses to pay more isn’t the answer'
Martin Shaw: A mutual manifesto
'Building a more financially self-reliant society'
AFM appoints Jane Nelson as new chair
Previously vice-chair
Martin Shaw: Paying claims is not enough
One million people are unable to work due to a serious illness or injury
Mutuals paid out on more than 94% of income protection claims in 2018
15% increase in number of claims paid
UK mutuals generate more than £130bn income annually
Touching the lives of one in three people
IP: Lump sum from mutuals can 'make good' state pension shortfall
Says AFM chief exec
Martin Shaw: Mutual agreement
'A message from the mutuals'
PRA scraps audit requirements following AFM lobbying
All AFM members meet exemption threshold