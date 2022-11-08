AFM taps Andrew Whyte as chief executive

Whyte succeeds Martin Shaw who informed the AFM board of his decision to step down in 2023. Shaw will remain onboard part-time to ensure a smooth transitional period.

Whyte brings with him experience within the financial services industry and regulation, having held previous roles such as director of communications at the Financial Conduct Authority.

Commenting on his new role, Whyte said: "The ethos of the mutual movement has never been more important than now - putting members' interests above all else, giving consumers genuine choice and helping to promote a competitive and vibrant financial services industry."

"I am delighted that Martin will continue on with the AFM and I am looking forward to working with him and the board in taking the sector, and AFM, forward."

Stuart Tragheim, chief executive of Holloway Friendly and chair of AFM, added: "The board look forward to working with Andrew on some of the key opportunities and challenges facing the sector currently, including the development of new legislation, and our calls for balanced regulation."

"We also plan to build on the recent positive work of AFM, to promote awareness of the benefits of mutuality, and to equip our people with the skills and knowledge to do their job effectively."