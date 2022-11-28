Mutual life premiums rose nearly 30% last year

The report showed total market life premiums rose 11% last year, based on Swiss Re data, with overall premiums growing 8.9% year-on-year.

Total life premiums written by mutuals last year were recorded at £22.8 billion.

The mutual market recorded total premium growth of 17.1% year-on-year, with non-life premiums rising 2.6%.

The report noted that premium growth in 2021 was the strongest the total UK insurance market has recorded since 2018, before the onset of Covid-19.

It also found the UK mutual sector's share of the overall UK insurance market rose to 7.9% in 2021, covering a total of 32.3 million policyholders.

Martin Shaw, chief executive of AFM, commented: "This very valuable report reinforces the continued- and now growing- presence of mutuals in the UK insurance marketplace. More important perhaps than the bottom-line growth figures and market share though is that friendly societies and mutual insurers in the UK serve over 33 million policyholders.

"Many of these policies are held by people poorly served by mainstream insurers, or who have limited financial resources, or who are vulnerable, and our sector takes great pride in being open to everybody."