AFM members paid out 94% of IP claims in 2021

Totalling £34 million

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
AFM members paid out 94% of IP claims in 2021

Members of the Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM) paid out a total of £34 million on income protection claims during 2021.

The pay out level of 94.1% last year represents a minor increase on the total volume of claims paid out on in 2020 (93.9%).

While pay outs on IP claims were made to around 10,300 policyholders throughout the year, including nearly 8,200 new claimants, there was a 17% year-on-year decrease following a spike of new claims made in 2020.

The AFM noted that Covid related claims accounted for 20% of all claims last year, compared to around 25% in 2020.

The value of claims paid out fell by 7% in 2021 compared to the previous year, with the AFM stating that this indicated "a larger volume of long-term payments in the year" and that "the costs of claims are rising."

Musculoskeletal problems were the most common reason for claiming, amounting to 31% of claims in 2021, with Covid claims (20%) and mental health (9%), the other most frequent reasons.

The most common reasons for rejected claims were due to not disclosing key information at the point of application or claim (39%), or for a claim that is either for an excluded condition or is outside the scope of the policy (37%). 

Overall, 5.9% of total IP claims among AFM members were rejected, with Covid-related claims accounting for 3% of those.

Martin Shaw, chief executive of AFM, commented: "The cost of living crisis, fuelled by rising bills and high levels of inflation, is a source of concern for every family.  There has also been a steep rise in the number of working-age people suffering long-term illness in the last two years (more than a third of workers according to the Office for National Statistics). 

Together, these forces are encouraging more people to consider buying an income protection policy.  Our latest statistics show mutual providers can best support you, in both the short- and the long-term, as they pay the vast majority of claims."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

COVER parent company acquired by Arc

Consumer Duty: Unmarried partners and life cover claims

More on Marketing

Financial Services Forum: Protection in a post-pandemic era
Marketing

Financial Services Forum: Protection in a post-pandemic era

Watch the full webinar

COVER
clock 20 November 2020 •
Adam Saville, editor, COVER
Marketing

COVER editor Adam Saville to chair protection panel discussion

On Thursday 19 November

COVER
clock 17 November 2020 •
Mutual insurer Royal London joins forces with British photographer Rankin to tackle the taboos around death with a new digital exhibition Lost for Words, available to view from today - 16th November at https://lostforwords.royallondon.com/
Marketing

Royal London and Rankin tackle taboo surrounding death

‘What if “the conversation” wasn’t so difficult?’

Adam Saville
Adam Saville
clock 16 November 2020 •

Highlights

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?
Regulation

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?

Updated Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook

Tony Müdd
clock 15 March 2022 • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh
Individual Protection

The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh

“Sometimes I can be challenging and quite bold, because I push to do the right thing”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 March 2022 • 9 min read
Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space
Adviser / Broking

Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space

“There is something unifying about seeing other women in the workplace succeed”

Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read