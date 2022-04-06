AFM members paid out 94% of IP claims in 2021

The pay out level of 94.1% last year represents a minor increase on the total volume of claims paid out on in 2020 (93.9%).

While pay outs on IP claims were made to around 10,300 policyholders throughout the year, including nearly 8,200 new claimants, there was a 17% year-on-year decrease following a spike of new claims made in 2020.

The AFM noted that Covid related claims accounted for 20% of all claims last year, compared to around 25% in 2020.

The value of claims paid out fell by 7% in 2021 compared to the previous year, with the AFM stating that this indicated "a larger volume of long-term payments in the year" and that "the costs of claims are rising."

Musculoskeletal problems were the most common reason for claiming, amounting to 31% of claims in 2021, with Covid claims (20%) and mental health (9%), the other most frequent reasons.

The most common reasons for rejected claims were due to not disclosing key information at the point of application or claim (39%), or for a claim that is either for an excluded condition or is outside the scope of the policy (37%).

Overall, 5.9% of total IP claims among AFM members were rejected, with Covid-related claims accounting for 3% of those.

Martin Shaw, chief executive of AFM, commented: "The cost of living crisis, fuelled by rising bills and high levels of inflation, is a source of concern for every family. There has also been a steep rise in the number of working-age people suffering long-term illness in the last two years (more than a third of workers according to the Office for National Statistics).

Together, these forces are encouraging more people to consider buying an income protection policy. Our latest statistics show mutual providers can best support you, in both the short- and the long-term, as they pay the vast majority of claims."